Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Price Up 7%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 167,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 282,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $203.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

