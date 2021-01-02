Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,119.25.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL opened at $1,033.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $998.59. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Markel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Markel by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at $2,704,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.