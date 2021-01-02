Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,701 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

