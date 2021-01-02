Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $268.38 on Friday. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $273.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.58.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,697 shares of company stock worth $71,387,709 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after buying an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Masimo by 1,202.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after buying an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Masimo by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

