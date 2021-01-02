Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Matson worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,781,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,882,000 after purchasing an additional 65,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 181,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MATX opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

