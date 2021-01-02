Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 50801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

