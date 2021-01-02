MCO Price Up 2.4% This Week (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. MCO has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and approximately $23.68 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00008949 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, ABCC and IDEX. Over the last week, MCO has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00300833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.93 or 0.01955577 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cashierest, DDEX, ABCC, YoBit, Livecoin, Binance, BigONE, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, EXX, Bittrex, Liqui, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Upbit, Coinnest, Bithumb and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

