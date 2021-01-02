MEET.ONE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,615.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $259,979.28 and approximately $41,615.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00524721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00145744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00282264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018124 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE's official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE's official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE's official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

