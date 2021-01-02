Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Shares Down 6.4%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. 6,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 2,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

