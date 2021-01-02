MetaHash (MHC) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $21,756.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00124018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00536564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00149115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047612 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,461,271,854 coins and its circulating supply is 2,291,800,114 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

