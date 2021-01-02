MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $145,265.13 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 59.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $145,265.13 and $105.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, BiteBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

