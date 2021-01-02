Metaverse ETP (ETP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $164,189.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $7.16 million and $164,189.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $771.14 or 0.02368856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017773 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,581,704 coins and its circulating supply is 79,581,599 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

