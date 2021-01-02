Mining Core Coin Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $319,773.82 and approximately $140,250.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00028878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00121864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00526652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00146525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018615 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Token Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

Mining Core Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.