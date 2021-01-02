Miragen Therapeutics’ (MGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.92% from the company’s previous close.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

