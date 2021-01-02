MixMarvel (MIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $189,077.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $189,077.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One MixMarvel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,597,317,800 tokens. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, BitMax, Bithumb, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

