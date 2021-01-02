Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,620,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,240,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

