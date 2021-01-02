Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

MCRI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 667.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

