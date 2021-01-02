MonetaryUnit (MUE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,345.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $676,017.74 and approximately $1,345.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00021665 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002234 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00030076 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,173,803 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.