Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.51

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 61668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$19.27 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

