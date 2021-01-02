Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEQP. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

CEQP stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $32.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

