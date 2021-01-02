Morgan Stanley Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of GLCN opened at $46.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78.

