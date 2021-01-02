Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 254.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 59,296 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 102,245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

