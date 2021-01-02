Morgan Stanley Sells 966,359 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $137,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.