Morgan Stanley Takes $4.44 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,372,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,729,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,116,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,967,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,554,000.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

RLAY opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.