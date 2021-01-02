Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 169,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of PDC Energy worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

