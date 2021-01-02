Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $898.30

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 898.30 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 898.30 ($11.74), with a volume of 1866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £459.60 million and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 785.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 695.15.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9999209 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £286.20 ($373.92). Also, insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total transaction of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38). In the last three months, insiders have bought 582 shares of company stock worth $436,760.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

