Moss Coin (MOC) Market Cap Tops $8.12 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, BCEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00163548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00506707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018547 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 tokens. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, GOPAX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

