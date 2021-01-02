Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Down to $11.63

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $11.05. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 96,777 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £42.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

