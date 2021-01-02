MovieBloc Trading Down 0.4% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00127576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00165948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00049371 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,154,423,324 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

