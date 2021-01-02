MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:MSGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 508,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,521. The firm has a market cap of $835.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MSG Networks by 189.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

