Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $31.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 448,739 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 119.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

