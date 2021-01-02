NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,173.69 ($15.33) and last traded at GBX 1,165 ($15.22). 3,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 42,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,097.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 987.89. The stock has a market cap of £531.71 million and a P/E ratio of 710.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.