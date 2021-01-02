Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 5.2%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $17.00. 1,902,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,334,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

