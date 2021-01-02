NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,385 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $67,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in NetEase by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

