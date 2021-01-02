Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 110,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.