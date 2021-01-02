Neutrino USD Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $123.86 million and $3.69 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00179544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00554844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049685 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 126,389,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,389,348 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

