Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.92.

NYSE NVRO opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.73. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Insiders have sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro by 11.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nevro by 198.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 65.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after buying an additional 122,438 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

