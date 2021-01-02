New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.13

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.13 and last traded at $186.02, with a volume of 40644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.21.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after buying an additional 74,286 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

