Niobium Coin Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $311,963.62 and $359.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00524721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00145744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00282264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018124 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.