Nord/LB Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM)

Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE (PUM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.60 ($101.88).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €92.28 ($108.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €86.06 and its 200 day moving average is €75.75. PUMA SE has a 12 month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12 month high of €92.32 ($108.61).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.