Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.75.

NAT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

