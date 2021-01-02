Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,115,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $414,645.00.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00.
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 29.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $11,063,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
