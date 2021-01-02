Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,115,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 29.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $11,063,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

