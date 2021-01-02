Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.