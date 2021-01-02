NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 12,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

About NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.