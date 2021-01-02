NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.67 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $10.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $810,158.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,015 shares of company stock worth $5,788,068.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,536,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 162,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.