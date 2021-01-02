Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.94. Novan shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 156,374 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.13.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novan by 284.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

