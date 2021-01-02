Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $47.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

