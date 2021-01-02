Nyerium (NYEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $10,399.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018298 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000937 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00022145 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,704,291 coins and its circulating supply is 31,819,663 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

