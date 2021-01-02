Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 37,550,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,895,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

