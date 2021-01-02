OmiseGO Price Hits $1.74 (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00253839 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

